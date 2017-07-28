Behold: Eyeshadow Looks Inspired By Lizzie McGuire

Before Mean Girls’ Cady Heron became the definition of quirky-cool and Regina George became the worst villainous of all time, there was another early aughts hit sensation that not only inspired our daily vernacular, but also our wardrobe and affinity for hair accessories. She invented bitmojis, and she went by the name "Lizzie McGuire."

And now, thanks to Instagram makeup artist Gabriela Greer, you can take your love for the Disney show even further than just butterfly clips and reruns and wear it on your eyelids with Lizzie McGuire-themed eyeshadow.

She designed an eye look using the bright and high-impact colors and the whimsical cloud-like logo of the series as inspiration.

But it’s not just Lizzie and her friends that has Greer creating major. The pro has won over the Internet with her beauty-centric tribute to even more of your favorite childhood TV shows, including iCarly, Drake and Josh (though apparently there’s turmoil there right now), Zoey 101, Wizards of Waverly Place, and more.

Personally, I'd like to see an Unfabulous tribute.