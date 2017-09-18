Drugstore Powder Foundations That'll Never Get Cakey

These are definitely not your grandmom’s powder foundation compacts. Today’s take on the complexion staple will still give you all the levels of coverage you desire, but cakiness has officially been kicked to the curb. Now that's a success story.

Lightweight, easy to travel with, and infused with ingredients and technology that works to improve your skin underneath over time, these performance formulas will convert even the most faithful liquid lover. Oh, and you can find all of them at your local drugstore, which means the price-tag won't stop you from picking up a tube of mascara and a new fall lipstick, either. Keep scrolling to shop a few of our favorites.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Compact Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 55

Forgetting to put your sunscreen on before applying powder foundation used to be an issue. Not anymore, friends! This pressed-powder compact protects you against UVA/UVB rays with an SPF 55 while evening out your skin tone.

L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Powder

Besides the 32 shades to choose from, this foundation’s claim to fame is its buildable formula and pearl pigments, which give your skin a luminous finish.

Maybelline Superstay Better Skin Powder Foundation

When it comes to applying makeup on a bad skin day, we often have conflicting emotions. Sure, we’d like to cover up the zits, but do we want to make them worse by doing so? Not really. Enter Maybelline’s Better Skin Powder Foundation. It’s a non-comedogenic formula (meaning it won’t clog your pores more) that’s infused with salicylic acid to help you fight existing acne breakouts will providing you with lightweight matte coverage.

IMAN Cream to Powder Foundation

IMAN’s cream-to-powder formula is perfect if you’re not too sure about ditching your go-to liquid. It applies similar to cream, slipping onto your skin and staying there, while it sets as a velvet powder. The skin tone options are diverse and made with skin of color in mind, allowing fans of the brand to get their best match yet.

Burt's Bees Natural Mattifying Powder Foundation

Earlier this year, your favorite lip balm brand announced a makeup collection, and this little compact came with it. On top of being 100 percent natural and mineral based, it supplies a matte finish, so you don’t have to worry about that shine showing through by 10 a.m.

NYX Professional Makeup Stay Matte Powder Foundation

When shine is your main concern, NYX is here to help you out. This compact rings in at $10 and is filled with a pressed powder that will sit comfortably on your skin all day.

