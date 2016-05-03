Drugstore Metallic Lip Products to Know About, Just in Case You Missed Kylie's

With the major resurgence of all things '90s, metallic lip products have quickly become all the rage. Kylie recently debuted her product, sending the beauty community into a have-to-have-them frenzy which resulted, naturally, in a quick sell out. Makeup artist and YouTube celebrity Jeffree Star recently announced that he's releasing his own metallic lip products this summer, which have been in the works for a couple months.

Whether you missed out on the lip kits, simply didn't want to spend that much, or don't feel like waiting around for a re-stock, you can still get your hands on a metallic lippie. Numerous drugstore brands have launched their own metallic lip products. For example, Milani just released their $9 Amore Metallic Lip Creams, which come in eight different colors ranging from nude to purple to bright pink.

CoverGirl Colorlicious Lip Lava Lipgloss is another drugstore option, and it comes in at an easy $8 per gloss. Bloggers say that Lava Glow is a near perfect dupe for Kylie's Reign. Also, Wet n Wild's Coloricon Metallic Liquid Lipsticks, launched in May, are $2.99 each, and come in pink, red, mauve, purple, rose gold, and hot pink. And if you're still waiting around for the perfect drugstore alternative to Kylie's lip kit, you can stick it out for NYX's upcoming metallic lip line, which is set for a July release.