The Best Drugstore Foundations Under $15

A good, solid base is the foundation of any good makeup look. While perfect skin—or the illusion of it—is priceless, you don’t have to empty your wallet to get your hands on a formula that offers the type of coverage you’re after. There are a number of affordable, drugstore staples on the market that hold their own against their designer counterparts.

Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite foundations that won’t break the bank.

1 of 8

Almay Age Essentials Makeup With SPF

Rather than settling into fine lines and wrinkles, this formula minimizes signs of aging thanks to its hydrating formula loaded with age-fighting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, collagen, and peptides.

2 of 8

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup

Hands up if you know the importance of wearing sunscreen daily, but it’s often the one step you skip in the morning. In the name of streamlining your routine while protecting your skin from sun damage, opt for Neutrogena’s lightweight foundation with SPF 20 coverage.

3 of 8

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation

A lit-from-within glow may look like a million bucks, but L'Oreal's radiant finish foundation will only set you back $11.

4 of 8

Maybelline FIT Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation

Instead of drawing attention to large pores, this matte foundation is packed with micro-powders that will blur them for a smooth finish.

5 of 8

Revlon ColorStay Makeup With SoftFlex For Combination/Oily Skin

For skin that's on the oilier side, foundation often slips and slides down your face by midday. Solution found! Revlon’s formula controls and absorbs excess oil production to keep makeup in place.

6 of 8

E.L.F. Cosmetics Acne Fighting Foundation

A soul-crushing breakout can be the one thing standing between you and your Instagram-worthy makeup look. Thanks to the trio of salicylic acid, witch hazel, and tea tree, this foundation heals blemishes as it conceals them.

7 of 8

Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation 

No filter necessary: Wet n Wild's bottle goes on with a soft, airbrush finish that will make your skin look like it’s under a permanent Valencia filter.

8 of 8

Covergirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation 

This foundation is infused with a cocktail of vitamins which helps it glide on smoothly and leaves skin with a healthy glow. 

