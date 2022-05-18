8 Ways to Wear the Double Winged Eyeliner Trend That's Everywhere Right Now
Mastering the art of applying eyeliner is a marathon, not a sprint. However, there's one big motivating factor to keep going: Once you're able to draw a clean, even cat eye or tighttline liner with a steady hand and zero touch ups, you'll have the foundation to move on to creative looks like this summer's double winged eyeliner trend.
"Double winged liner is on-trend right now for a multitude of reasons," says MAC Senior National Artist Keri Blair. "It carries so much duality: It's sexy and glamorous, and it also expresses strength and showcases one's technical prowess in the world of makeup application."
According to Blair, the look can elongate the eye and add dimension. And with masks being a part of everyday life for the past two years, unsurprisingly, the focus is still on the eyes.
Another selling point of doubled winged eyeliner is that the possibilities are truly endless. You can draw two thick smudgy wings extending from the upper and lower lash lines or play with colored liner for a bold look, or add a second kitten flick for a more subtle take on the trend.
When creating your take on the double winged eyeliner trend, Blair recommends starting off with products that are easy to apply and fix before moving into longwear and waterproof formulas.
"I like to start with an eyeshadow and an angled brush (try MAC #263 Brush and Carbon Eye Shadow)," the makeup artist shares. "This way I can map out the shape and perfect symmetry before committing to it with a liquid or gel-based eye liner."
A trick for achieving perfect symmetry in your look is to use the outer corner of the eye as a guide. "Start your application there and work out towards the brow," Blair says. "Draw a short line in the angle you want to create and repeat on both eyes."
VIDEO: How to Make Eyeliner Application Easy — No Matter How Fancy You Want Your Makeup to Look
Ahead, a few of our favorite takes on the double winged eyeliner trend to inspire your own looks this summer.
Related Items
Colorful Wings
Doubled winged eyeliner comes in many forms – and colors. Here, Zendaya wore a dramatic wing just above the crease of her eye, and paired it with winged liner along the upper and lower lash lines. Tracing the waterline with black and the wings with white really makes the royal blue liner pop.
Outer Corner Wings
At Dior's Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2022 show, models wore chunky winged liner on the upper and lower lash lines, with the lines starting at the outer corners.
Sharp Wings
Of course Maddy from Euphoria's double wings are so sharp, they could hurt someone. The show's head makeup artist, Donni Davy, created this look by lining the upper and lower lash lines, then extending the lines out into two precise wings.
Mod Liner
While the early 2000s have a chokehold on many TikTok makeup trends, the '60s are also a major influence this summer. Celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker created a mod look for Lucy Boynton consisting of matte robin's egg blue eyeshadow all over the lid, and winged liner along the upper lash line and above the crease.
Bird Wings
What's better than two cat eyes? Three of course. Another look by Jo Baker, this eyeliner on Priyanka Chopra Jonas mimics a bird's wings.
Metallic Double Winged Eyeliner
If you tend to stick to subtle neutral eye makeup looks, this pewter liner on Charlie XCX is a cool way to partake in the double winged eyeliner trend without veering too far out of your comfort zone.
Inner and Outer Corner Wings
The outer corner of the eye isn't the only area to wear a cat eye. Makeup artist Carly Fisher drew an exaggerated wing at the inner corner and paired it with clean wings on the outer corner of the upper and lower lash line.
'60s Double Winged Eyeliner
Blink and you might miss Gigi Hadid's second wing along her lower lash line. Her makeup artist Erin Parsons diffused the wing with a flat liner brush to add dimension to the retro eye look.