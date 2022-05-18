8 Ways to Wear the Double Winged Eyeliner Trend That's Everywhere Right Now

These Eyeliner Looks Prove Two Wings Are Better Than One

These Eyeliner Looks Prove Two Wings Are Better Than One

Mastering the art of applying eyeliner is a marathon, not a sprint. However, there's one big motivating factor to keep going: Once you're able to draw a clean, even cat eye or tighttline liner with a steady hand and zero touch ups, you'll have the foundation to move on to creative looks like this summer's double winged eyeliner trend.

"Double winged liner is on-trend right now for a multitude of reasons," says MAC Senior National Artist Keri Blair. "It carries so much duality: It's sexy and glamorous, and it also expresses strength and showcases one's technical prowess in the world of makeup application."

According to Blair, the look can elongate the eye and add dimension. And with masks being a part of everyday life for the past two years, unsurprisingly, the focus is still on the eyes.

Another selling point of doubled winged eyeliner is that the possibilities are truly endless. You can draw two thick smudgy wings extending from the upper and lower lash lines or play with colored liner for a bold look, or add a second kitten flick for a more subtle take on the trend.

When creating your take on the double winged eyeliner trend, Blair recommends starting off with products that are easy to apply and fix before moving into longwear and waterproof formulas.

"I like to start with an eyeshadow and an angled brush (try MAC #263 Brush and Carbon Eye Shadow)," the makeup artist shares. "This way I can map out the shape and perfect symmetry before committing to it with a liquid or gel-based eye liner."

A trick for achieving perfect symmetry in your look is to use the outer corner of the eye as a guide. "Start your application there and work out towards the brow," Blair says. "Draw a short line in the angle you want to create and repeat on both eyes."

VIDEO: How to Make Eyeliner Application Easy — No Matter How Fancy You Want Your Makeup to Look

Ahead, a few of our favorite takes on the double winged eyeliner trend to inspire your own looks this summer.