Is Dolly Parton Launching a Makeup Line?

Dolly Parton is making the media rounds as she gears up for her North American music tour, which launches in June. The tour, titled, "Pure & Simple," is her first in over two decades and will culminate in a live album of the same tour name, as well as a co-album called "Dolly's Biggest Hits."

In a recent interview with Paper Magazine, she spilled pertinent details about the tour and the albums, but also dropped some information that has Parton fans crossing their fingers and toes. When asked what was on her bucket list, she responded, "I've got buckets on both sides. I do someday hope to see my life story on Broadway as a musical."

But that's not all.

Along with dreams of a Parton-inspired music production, the blonde bombshell said, "I'd love to have a cosmetic line," and did as much as confirm it'll get done by adding, "As far as a bucket list, I think I do pretty much what I want — just takes a lot of time sometimes."

We'll wait as long as we have to, Dolly. And if you're taking requests, we'd like to see the flashiest, juiciest red and pink lipsticks our money can buy, a Dolly Parton eyeshadow palette with enough purples to paint a sunset mural, and the kind of highlighter you can see from 100 feet away.