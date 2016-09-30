Yep, You Can DIY Your Own Palette With an Old Gift Card Tin

How does a pocket-sized palette that you can throw in your purse and tote around with you wherever you go sound? Even better: a transportable palette that's filled with your choice colors and costs next to nothing? Lucky for your, Reddit user ryesposito came up with a genius DIY that allows you to have all of the above.

All you need is an old gift card tin (or even a mint tin could work), your preferred products and a roll of very thin adhesive magnetic tape.

"I really like making DIY z-palettes," writes ryesposito in r/MakeUpAddiction. "I am driven by stress-arts-and-crafting and being too cheap to shell out for an actual one. I've made them out of old palettes I've depotted and pencil tins, but I thought it'd be nice to have a really small one to take around with me if I have to be out all day or want to do my makeup at someone else's house."

To make your tiny palette, apply the magnetic strip across the length of your old gift card tin. You may even want to do two strips.

Next, remove the cosmetic tin from the original package and it will stick to the magnet. That's it! Don't you just love it when your crafting and beauty obsessions collide?