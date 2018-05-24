Even Dita Von Teese, Red Lipstick Evangelist, Loves This $26 Nude Lip Crayon

May 24, 2018

To know Dita Von Teese is to know that her lips are always painted scarlet. "When I'm performing strip-tease, people get to see me in various stages of undress," says the burlesque star. "But never without red lipstick."

So as a beauty dare, we challenged Von Teese to try wearing a neutral shade. And for the self-professed red lipstick "evangelist," the shift wasn't just on the surface.

"I'm a natural blonde girl from a farming town in Michigan and everything I ever wanted to be was the opposite of that," says Von Teese. "So that's why I dyed my hair black, that's why I started drawing the cat eye and wearing the red lip. I wanted to be glamorous and feel a different kind of strength than I did naturally." Without her signature hue, "it was as if I lost that strength," she says.

While Von Teese was quick to agree that one woman's red lipstick is another's beige, she'll be sticking to scarlet for now. Though the neutral lipsticks below—her favorites of those she tried—might just make a reappearance one day...

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips in Platinum Blonde

“If I’m going to wear a beige lipstick, this is the one. The formula is very matte. When I had it on, I didn’t feel like I’d forgotten my makeup; it looked like I was maybe doing a ’60s thing with beige lips and my thick, black cat eye.”

Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon in Night Mauves 310

Von Teese was drawn to this neutral because it had a plum tint. “Since my skin is so pale, it was like a pink color on me. I guess if I had a boyfriend who wanted me to not wear red lipstick, I’d choose this as an alternative.”

Nars Full Vinyl Lip Lacquer in Santo Domingo

“I wore [a] glossy, pinky Nars on my way to a shoot. I felt really vulnerable. I can see why it’s nice for someone else, but I felt like I had erased my lips.”

