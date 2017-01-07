Dior Is Going to Change the Way You Wear Eye Makeup this Spring

Color, like florals, for spring isn’t groundbreaking, Miranda Priestly was right. Yet colorful eyeshadow? That's a fun twist, and one we spotted everywhere on the Spring 2017 runways, with designers debuting beauty looks filled with pops of pastels and lids covered in bright blue, purple, red, and yellow shades. And Peter Philips' new Dior Makeup collection will make getting that look incredibly easy. That and the fact that he made a tutorial video featuring Bella Hadid doing her own makeup. Basically, you're covered.

Instead of just pops of pinks and blues and maybe a flowery motif or two on the outside of a compact, Philips took on the idea of "Colour Gradation" for Dior Makeup’s spring collection, which was inspired by the movement of nature and the colors that blossom come spring. In a word, it's mood-lifting.

While the entire collection includes products like nail polish, blush, and face powders in fresh hues, the shadow palettes truly steal the show. In each palette, Philips curated a—as the name suggests—gradation of colors from the same family in matte and satin finishes, allowing users to create avant-garde eyemakeup looks. You can take a look at the products on Bella in the video above. After Philips finishes one eye, Bella moves onto the next, and we're serously impressed with her ability to blend a smoky eye.

You’ll find one compact, Blue 001, an ombre of blue shades that include a pale mermaid-like teal, a powder blue, a sky blue, and an eye-catching cobalt. Talk about making wearing blue eyeshadow easy. The same goes for the Coral 001 quad, which features shades of the pink-peach variety. Each retail for $63.

And while we’d definitely use each individually, Philips proves that they are meant (and should be!) to be worn together for a soft yet graphic look. In a video, he created two different graduations of color using the shadows, making us want to temporarily push aside our neutral and smoky eye palettes.

The line hits Dior counters and Dior.com this month.