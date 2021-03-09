Dior's Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear Runway Makeup Is All About the Smoky Eye
With a punk twist.
If you watched the Dior Spring 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week in Sept. 2020, then you were likely mesmerized by the thick black liner the models wore — reminiscent of one of the most popular makeup trends of the early aughts.
So it would only make sense for Peter Philips, creative and image director of Christian Dior Makeup, to take the look a step further for the Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection.
Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director at Dior, went for a punk aesthetic this season, with models wearing black leather puff-sleeved dresses and high-top laced up boots down the runway.
That's why Philips went with a nude lip and drastic smoky eye for the models.
"My idea was to make it look a little more rebellious," the makeup artist shares with InStyle over Zoom. "And punk is [about rebellion]. Now if I went more spiky, it would have become a bit more punk-new wave. If I had added mascara, it would have been more of a sexy eye. If I had used a satin finish, it would be more sultry. The finish gives your smoky eye an identity."
To create the look, Philips began by prepping the model's skin using Dior's Capture Totale Super Potent Age-Defying Intense Serum, followed by the brand's Face & Body Primer and the Backstage Face & Body Foundation, which comes in 40 shades.
For the unforgettable eye makeup, Philips used Dior's brand new Mono Couleur Couture in 098 Black Bow Matte, which he says can be applied with your fingers to create a more lived-in finish. Next, he used the Diorshow Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner in 091 Matte Black to match the eyeshadow and help define the lower lash line.
"I think a smoky eye is a one color look," Philips shares. "Smoky eye for me is not the combination of different colors, but you can play with the intensity."
Lastly, he used the Rouge Dior Satin Balm in 000 Diornatural to give the models a glossy nude lip.
And voilà.