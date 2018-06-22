We Put Dior's New Inclusive Foundation to the Test on Different Skin Tones

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jun 22, 2018 @ 9:30 am

Over the past few months, it seems that 40 is the magic number of shades for makeup brands launching new foundations. One of the many brands that's making it easier for people to find their perfect match is Dior, who just rolled out its Backstage Face & Body Foundation ($40; Sephora.com). 

On top of the more affordable price, Dior's new foundation comes in its most inclusive set of shades yet—40 of them to be exact. The formula is lightweight and promises to be waterproof and sweat-resistant. It can be used to cover blemishes, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone on the face, plus it can camouflage minor imperfections on the body. 

To find out if the foundation is really deserving of all the hype it's been getting on Instagram from celebrity makeup artists and beauty bloggers, I turned to three other InStyle editors with different skin tones and types to help me put it to the test. 

Keep scrolling for our honest reviews of Dior's Backstage Face & Body Foundation. 

 

1 of 4 Ashley Batz

Erin Lukas, Wearing 1 CR

"Considering how lightweight this foundation is, I was skeptical that it would provide enough coverage to camouflage my dark marks from old breakouts. However, I was pleasantly surprised. The formula melted into my skin effortlessly, but still covered everything up. It has a serum-like texture, and a little bit really goes a long way." 

Advertisement
2 of 4 Ashley Batz

Karen Ho, Wearing 3 WO

"This foundation matched my skin perfectly. It goes on smoothly and gave me amazing coverage without looking or feeling cake-y." 

3 of 4 Ashley Batz

Alexis Bennett, Wearing 6 W

"I have been wearing the same foundation for years, so I was a little reluctant to try a new one. But Dior really impressed me with this formula. Not only does the shade (6 W) perfectly match my hard-to-match brown skin, but the texture is flawless and actually blends into skin instead of just sitting on the face."

Advertisement
4 of 4 Ashley Batz

Ingrid Frahm, Wearing 2.5 N

“I am very particular about foundation, and love this Dior formula in 2.5 N. It’s very light, blends nicely, and after it’s on it doesn’t feel like anything is there. It provides pretty great coverage with just a couple drops.”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!