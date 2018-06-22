We Put Dior's New Inclusive Foundation to the Test on Different Skin Tones

Over the past few months, it seems that 40 is the magic number of shades for makeup brands launching new foundations. One of the many brands that's making it easier for people to find their perfect match is Dior, who just rolled out its Backstage Face & Body Foundation ($40; Sephora.com).

On top of the more affordable price, Dior's new foundation comes in its most inclusive set of shades yet—40 of them to be exact. The formula is lightweight and promises to be waterproof and sweat-resistant. It can be used to cover blemishes, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone on the face, plus it can camouflage minor imperfections on the body.

To find out if the foundation is really deserving of all the hype it's been getting on Instagram from celebrity makeup artists and beauty bloggers, I turned to three other InStyle editors with different skin tones and types to help me put it to the test.

Keep scrolling for our honest reviews of Dior's Backstage Face & Body Foundation.