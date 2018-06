This product created revolutionary moment in highlighters. There's nothing else like it on the market, especially if you spring for the nude shade which has an ever so slight pinky-pearl shimmer. First of all, you get a balm, a cream, a powder, and a brush, and there are endless ways to combine the set to create a look for your day. It can go from super editorial to downtown cool, depending on how you choose to swipe it. I love mine so much I practically ration it. Why? My skin looks otherworldly when I wear it.