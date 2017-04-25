Daily Beauty Buzz: Dianna Agron's Pink Eyeliner

Just when you thought you finally mastered the cat-eye, there’s another red carpet look to add to your eyeliner struggles: under-eye eyeliner. Bottom-heavy liner has been spotted on celebs throughout this year’s award season, but last night Dianna Agron hit not one but two beauty homeruns with her on-trend black and fuchsia cat-eye.

At the Chanel Artists Dinner during the Tribeca Film Festival, the actress’s cat-eye was classic on top and edgy on the lower lid. Cobalt and plum are two liner shades that have been spotted the most on celeb under-eye looks, but instead of playing it safe, Agron wore a smudged vibrant pink liner along her lower lash line for a shot of color. And the actress kept the quintessentially cool vibe going with the rest of her beauty look by styling her hair in soft, tousled waves.

Pink eye makeup can instantly make a look edgy, but it can just as easily go wrong. To keep the shade from appearing sickly or worse, pink eye, keep the rest of your makeup clean and fresh like Agron. The actress paired the bold eye look with subtle flushed cheeks, and a peony pink lip shade with undertones that matched the liner used on her under-eye.

Here’s to turning our eye makeup upside down.