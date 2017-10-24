Daily Beauty Buzz: Demi Lovato’s Lavender Eyeshadow

We haven’t felt this passionate about purple since we were in the fifth grade and it decked out our binders and bedsheets. But leave it to Demi Lovato to lead a beauty revolution, or really any revolution for that matter. The star showed up last night to the InStyle Awards to be honored with the Advocate Award, decked out in a silky belted lavender Alice + Olivia dress with coordinating vibrant purple eyeshadow haloed around her eyes.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term, instead of just wearing the purple hue swept across her eyelid, it fanned out towards her brow bone and extended along her lower lash line.

VIDEO: InStyle Awards: What's Your Favorite Boob Trend of the Year?

The monochromatic makeup moment, created by celebrity makeup artist Jill Powell was paired with groomed brows, fluttery lashes, and a slightly glossy nude lip, and glowing skin. As for her hair, celebrity hairstylist César Ramirêz crafted a “wet” look with tousled textured waves.

To get a similar look, reach for a power shadow in a lavender hue Purple Horseshoe in the Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit ($40; sephora.com). Be sure that the color you choose is slightly shimmery instead of full-on metallic, as the iridescence could overwhelm the soft yet impactful eye look you’re trying to create.