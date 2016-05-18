Demi Lovato's 2-Year-Old Makeup Artist Could Pass as a Professional

What you are about to see is not only the cutest thing ever, but it will probably have you asking yourself if you knew what a hightlighter was when you were 2 years old... Probs not, right?

Demi Lovato took to Snapchat to document getting a makeover by an adorable toddler who definitely knew her way around a makeup bag. She started off by applying some blush on the singer's cheeks:

Then, she carefully put on some lip gloss on Lovato:

Et voilà, the final look.

This little girl has a very bright future ahead of her if she decides to pursue a career in beauty, that's for sure.