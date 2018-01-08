These Lipsticks Are Every Minimalist's Dream

Every January, I make a pact with myself to Marie Kondo my life. This includes getting rid of all the clutter from the old movie ticket stubs that are collecting in the bottom of my bag to clearing my overstuffed bathroom drawers full of beauty products I've tested for work and then never used again.

Each year, I never get very far. So, I'm currently looking for a new apartment with more storage space because it seems more practical than parting with the handfuls of foundations that I've only used once.

I might never completely fix my hoarding problem, but I'm trying to embrace the inner minimalist in me that's dying to get out. That's why I was immediately drawn to Dear Dahlia's Lip Paradise Intense Stain lipsticks ($30 each; deardahlia.com) when they came across my desk. Each shade is packaged in a chic black and while marble tube with gold trim that's just waiting to be photographed for your Instagram feed.

Flat lay potential aside, the actual lipstick formula is also noteworthy. The K-beauty brand was inspired by the royal roots of the Dahlia flower (it was Napoleon's wife Empress Jasmine's favorite), and its extract is infused in each of the Dear Dahlia's products—including the six lipstick shades. The Dahlia Variabilis Flower extract keeps lips smooth, and is the secret as to why these high-pigment stains glide on effortlessly and wear comfortably without flaking or settling into cracks.

And not to endorse bringing more products into your collection, but the brand also has their own version of cushion foundation, a K-beauty staple, and a diamond-shaped makeup sponge—pink marble, of course.