Concealers Getting Me Through My No-Sleep Phase

Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 27, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

I’m not going to call it insomnia because I def don't want to tempt the universe, but as of late, my quality of sleep has been mediocre at best. And by that I mean I probably spend more time staring at my ceiling (FYI, I’ve concluded I really need one of those retractable Swiffer dusters) than I do in REM. The signs of my tossing and turning, and likely even my multiple midnight snacks of spoons full of peanut butter and jelly, have showed up on my face, specifically in dark, puffy circles under my eyes. 

The cooling eye cream I keep in the fridge (do it, you won’t regret it) de-puffs that sensitive area in minutes, but the darkness pretty much requires concealer to really put up a fair fight against it. 

From full-coverage formulas to brightening tubes, here’s a few formulas that, in addition to two cups of coffee, have helped me look like I get a sweet and luxurious eight hours every single night. 

Alima Pure Cream Concealer

I've given myself the assignment to incorporate more natural makeup brands into my routine, solely because there are so many amazing products out there that perform all while being ingredient-conscious.

I was skeptical that this natural concealer would be able to tackle my dark circles, but not only does it completely mask their appearance, it's one of the most long-lasting and comfortable products I've ever used. It's available in ten different shades, comes in a teeny-tiny compact, and blends flawlessly with a beautyblender. 

Glossier Stretch Concealer 

If you continue to read my reviews of my favorite products, you'll find that I love makeup, but I don't want to ever, ever remember I'm wearing it. Like ever. This concealer provides a medium coverage, in my opinion, so I grab it on days where the darkness isn't completely overpowering. So take that as I slept a full six hours instead of four. 

But the best part about it is that it truly does stretch, hence the name, over your skin and feels weightless. 

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination Full Coverage Concealer 

Only about three dabs of this can be used for your entire face, it's that powerful. And the whole "bye bye under eye" thing? It's real. Swipe an extremely small dot of this stuff (a little goes a long way) under your eyes and the meanest, most intimidating dark circles will completely disappear before your eyes. Magic? Kinda. 

LUNE+ASTER Real Glow Undereye Brightener 

While this concealer has the pigment to help hide your circles, it's vitamin E rich formula works to nourish this sensitive, wrinkle-prone area of your face. 

Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation and Concealer

Another double-duty wonder, you can build up the coverage on this baby as you see fit.

