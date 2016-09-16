The Most Daring Beauty Moments from NYFW's Spring 2017 Runways

Effortless undone waves and no-makeup makeup still reigned supreme on the Spring 2017 runways at New York Fashion Week, but amongst the naturally pretty looks, there were a set of designers that challenged the runway beauty norms by creating unique, out-there looks for their Spring 2017 collections that must be seen to be believed. From Snapchat-inspired makeup to ‘80s bowl-cut wigs, the following daring hair and makeup styles are a must-see. We’ve rounded up the most jaw-dropping beauty looks from NYFW.

1 of 11 Monica Schipper/Getty

Ottolinger  

Now is this is one braid that would make even Rapunzel envious. Models at Ottolinger wore full-length braids woven with black and beige ribbon that dragged behind them as they made their way down the runway. 

2 of 11 Getty

Thom Browne 

At Thom Browne, sky blue matte lips and bouffant 'dos completed the collection's retro, '60s-inspired pastel pool party. 

3 of 11 JP Yim/Getty (2)

VFiles 

The sharpie-like writing on the models' faces at VFiles made a case that a statement doesn't always mean wearing a bold lip, nor do you have to fix your lipstick if it gets smudged, as proven on some of the models who wore smudged pink lips. 

4 of 11 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Hood By Air 

Oil slick just got a whole new meaning thanks to Hood By Air. Hairstylist Amy Farid for Bumble and bumble was inspired by the idea of "mischievious children getting ino various beauty products," and wanted them to "look a little awkward and it's like Hood By Air are the mischievious children in this fashion world." She used Bumble and bumble Curl Gel-Oil ($34; bumbleandbumble.com) to get the job done, and vaseline was used on the models' faces and hair for a clumpy, shiny effect.

5 of 11 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Tome 

We've seen the trend as eyeliner, but Tome's graphic chromatic brush strokes that were painted on models's temples and cheeks is a whole new way to wear silver makeup. 

6 of 11 Frazer Harrison/Getty; Thos Robinson/Getty

Designual 

This is how you take your love for your go-to Snapchat to the next level. Makeup artists at Designual painted on some of the social media app's most infamous filters on models' faces. 

7 of 11 Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

The Blonds

If Studio 54 had an outpost in space, the beauty look from The Blonds would be the clubgoers' signature. The deisgn duo always deliver an unforgettable show, and this season was no different with models' gravity-defying corkscrew curls and futuristic silver makeup and chrome nails. 

8 of 11 J. Grassi/Patrick McMullan/Getty; Monica Schipper/Getty

Gypsy Sport 

The cyber, '90s club kid-inspired collection at Gypsy Sport was offset by beauty looks that were even more out of this world. From hot pink finger waves, to face-painted butterflies, there were a number of beauty moments from the show that would stand out in a crowded rave. 

9 of 11 Peter White/Getty

Jeremy Scott 

Jeremy Scott's collection is here to make you reconsider the bowl cut. Models wore wigs that looked like every mom DIY hair trim gone wrong paired with another tricky look: blue eyeshodow. Somehow two beauty don'ts managed to look so right.   

10 of 11 Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Jill Stuart 

Forget duo-chrome, rainbow-chrome is now a thing. At Jill Stuart models a duo of shimmery pastel shadows were applied to models' eyes. 

11 of 11 Slaven Vlasic/Getty (2)

Adam Selman 

At Adam Selman, makeup artist Emi Kaneko gave models an '80s throwback look with by piling on the pink blush everywhere including the eyes, cheeks, and lips. As for the hair, a twisted, undone bun will always be the focal point when it's tied up front-and-center at the forehead. 

