The Most Daring Beauty Moments from NYFW's Spring 2017 Runways

Oil slick just got a whole new meaning thanks to Hood By Air. Hairstylist Amy Farid for Bumble and bumble was inspired by the idea of "mischievious children getting ino various beauty products," and wanted them to "look a little awkward and it's like Hood By Air are the mischievious children in this fashion world." She used Bumble and bumble Curl Gel-Oil ($34; bumbleandbumble.com) to get the job done, and vaseline was used on the models' faces and hair for a clumpy, shiny effect.