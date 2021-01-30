I’ve Been Using Daphne Bridgerton’s Exact Blush for Months — and I’m Hooked

As someone who once had the childhood nickname "Cherry Face," I grew up to become a fairly blush-averse adult. But as I've learned more about the makeup world and its ever-advancing formulations, I've discovered a few products that can give even my perpetually flushed complexion the perfect dose of color.
As luck would have it, my go-to blush happens to be a favorite of another young woman I know and love: The Stila Convertible Color Dual Lip and Cheek Cream is a staple in the makeup routine of Daphne Bridgerton, leading lady of Netflix's steamy new period piece. Yes, she's a fictional character, but her stunningly rosy cheeks are an attainable reality for common folk like me. We even use the same shade, a muted mauve called Lillium.
Lynda Pearce, Bridgerton's head hair and makeup artist, recently told Harper's Bazaar UK that the lightweight cream blush was key to creating the signature look for Daphne, played by actress Phoebe Dynevor. "It's one of my favorite cream blushers," Pearce said. "It's a very natural flush of color and perfect for Phoebe's skin tone. The texture is so silky!"
Pearce also loves that Stila's Convertible Color blush "can be built up for a heavier look or buffed for a soft, natural look depending on the finish you're after." In my eyes, that's exactly where its magic lies. Those of us with pink-based skin only need a light dab to achieve a subtle wash of color, but anyone aiming for a more dramatic look could easily press swipe after swipe onto the apples of their cheeks to achieve their desired intensity. No matter how much you apply, the product's light-as-air formula will never look caked on, thanks to hydrating ingredients like castor seed oil and beeswax.
This blush is fully capable of making me appear more alive than I feel, and I especially love adding a small amount to my nose and my lips for a more cohesive look. As wonderful as the product is, I can't talk about it without mentioning its packaging: Each tin of Convertible Color comes in the most adorable mirrored compact, complete with tiny flowers engraved on its surface. It's so timeless that I could imagine the Duchess of Hastings displaying it in her 19th-century makeup cabinet.
You can shop all seven shades of Stila's Convertible Color Dual Lip and Cheek Cream for just $25 on Amazon. Whether you choose my signature, Daphne-approved hue or another to complement your skin tone, it'll leave you feeling like royalty on your next group Zoom call.
