Dakota Fanning Has the Cheat Sheet for Glowing Skin

We have realized we are habit of a very common reaction when we're scrolling through our Instagram feed and notice a particularly amazing celebrity beauty look... Just hoooow?!

Dakota Fanning tends to have this effect on us a lot—the glitter roots, the impeccable eyeliner, and the killer eyebrows should really explain it.

Well today, the universe gave us something to get us through hump day, and it's good. Erin Monroe, both Dakota and her sister Elle's makeup artist, shared a full product breakdown of Dakota's beauty look. It is a good day, isn't it?

Dakota just glowing. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Brow Color in Med, Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes mascara, rms beauty lip2cheek in demure. Pat McGrath Skin Fetish highlighting balm. #dakotafanning #makeup #rmsbeauty #charlottetilbury #patmcgrathlabs #blonde #gorgeous #glow A photo posted by Erin Ayanian Monroe (@erinayanianmonroe) on Jul 26, 2016 at 1:48pm PDT

According to Erin, she used Stila Stay All Day Brow Color (them brows though) ($21; sephora.com), Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Mascara ($32; nordstrom.com), RMS lip2cheek in Demure ($35; nordstrom.com), and most importantly, Pat McGrath Labs' Skin Fetish Highlighter ($72; sephora.com).

Dakota looks absolutely radiant here, and her subtle glow is our literal highlighting #goals. We can personally account for the highlighter being an actual miracle worker, and if you have a spare $72 to spend on makeup, we highly suggest you consider this formula. It's worth it.

The bonus here is really that this look is so easy and wearable, definitely the beauty inspo we needed for today.