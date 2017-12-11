Daily Beauty Buzz: Daisy Ridley’s Smoky Eye

Not sure how to wear your hair and makeup with your all-sequin-everything New Year’s Eve dress? Daisy Ridley has the answer. For her appearance at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the actress opted for a modern, sleek approach to complement her navy blue sequined and fringe Monse gown, which was accented by sequined white stars.

To balance out the dress without competing, Ridley’s makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua created a haloed and slightly metallic gray-blue smoky eye. The shadow was swept across her entire lid and blended to her brow bone, and was also traced along her lower lash line, creating a sultry effect. The rest of her makeup was kept simple and consisted of a nude lip and groomed eyebrows.

As for her hair, celebrity hairstylist Robert Vetica used her gown as the inspiration and created a modern knotted updo. While it looks incredibly intricate, his approach was simple and didn’t require any hot tools.

"The hairstyle is actually made from three ponytails that come together down the back of her head,” said Vertica of Ridley’s hairstyle.

To get the look, he prepped the hair with Leonor Greyl Voluforme Styling Spray ($36; net-a-porter.com) and Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice Styling Mousse ($46; dermstore.com). Then, he divided the hair into three sections—two sides and hair on the top.

"I used a fine-toothed comb and the end of a teasing brush for precision. To pull back the sides, I used Daisy's eyebrows as a guide for placement, and I used clips to temporarily secure the hair. I gathered the remainder of the hair and pulled it straight back to create and secure a sleek ponytail just behind the crown of her head, being sure to leave some deconstructed volume up front," he said.

Next, he created a second ponytail by taking hair from either side, twisting them, and wrapping it around the other ponytail. "I tucked the first ponytail underneath the two sections of the second one, which helped create a clean finish. To continue, I repeated the process with a third ponytail near the nape of the neck. The idea is to layer the three ponytails, then create a tight knot at the bottom and secure it with bobby pins.

He set the hair with Leonor Greyl Gel à l'Hibiscus Styling Gel ($35; dermstore.com) and Leonor Greyl Laque Souple ($36; dermstore.com), and finished off the look with a Sylvain Le Hen hair accessory.

The takeaway? If your dress is a little extra, opt for classic, simplistic, or modern beauty looks that will add to the overall vibe, not take away from the focal point.