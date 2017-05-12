Daily Beauty Buzz: Rihanna’s Monochromatic Makeup

Remember when we said monochromatic makeup was going to be the celebrity beauty trend of 2017? Rihanna just confirmed the fact that it’s still going strong with the matchy-matchy makeup look she wore to Christian Dior Cruise 2018 runway show.

RiRi kept her eyes, cheeks, and lips in the same color family, opting for shimmery brown and golden shadows, a subtly bronzed and contoured cheek, and a ‘90s nude lip. Most celebrities seem to lean towards pink or red makeup when wearing this trend, but Rihanna unexpectedly made it her own with neutrals of all things.

Complete with groomed brows, a choker and layered neckalces, and a striking middle part, the singer sucessfully brought our dream teenage beauty look to 2017.