Daily Beauty Buzz: Kate Hudson’s Frosty Blue Eyeshadow

All things ‘90s and even early aughts are back, whether you like it or not, so maybe now’s the time to embrace some of the most famous beauty trends from decades past. After you tackle brown lipstick, we suggest you give frosty blue eyeshadow another chance—like Kate Hudson just did on the red carpet.

The actress gave us “Genie in a Bottle” level nostalgia with the eye makeup look she wore to the premiere of her mother’s new movie, Snatched. While the shimmering blue shadow hue was reminiscent of something we’d wear back in ’99, Hudson gave it a modern vibe by wearing it along her lower lash line as eyeliner. She also wore the shadow on her entire lid, but fanned the color out to her brow bone to create an subtle gradient effect.

So what can we expect next? We’re banking on a 2017 version of the Rachel.