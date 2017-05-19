Daily Beauty Buzz: Deepika Padukone’s Emerald Eyeshadow 

While your first instinct might be a charcoal or a shimmery bronze for your smoky eye, Deepika Padukone’s latest makeup look will have you reaching for all your jewel tones. The actress arrived at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival wearing smoked-out emerald eye makeup that perfectly matched the hue of her one-shoulder gown.

Her coordinated look is further proof that the monochromatic makeup trend is far from over and clearly a big player at the film fest. Padukone wore the shadow in a graphic cat-eye shape and along her lower lash line as well. Paired with a nude lip, brushed up brows, and a voluminous high bun, it served as the focal point of the entire look.

To get the look yourself, try using a powder shadow that has more of a cream consistency, or lightly dampen your brush before dabbing it in the palette, which will allow you control but also a high dose of pigment.