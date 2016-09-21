Cynthia Rowley Taught Me How to Love Liquid Eyeliner—and I Used to HATE It

I'm going to let you in on a little secret that I don't tell anyone. No, it's not about my current crush or the secret to lifelong happiness, though I'm totally cool with changing the conversation if you really what to chat about guys or my weird life theories. Anyway, it's beauty related, and it has to do with what is supposedly the trick to a perfect cat eye.

Liquid eyeliner.

I get it. It's a genius product! It works actual eye makeup magic! All of that is true, but the fact of the matter is I can barely use said liquid magic and not look like I applied it in the middle of a flash flood.

That is, until I tried Cynthia Rowley's version of the cult classic product ($18; birchbox.com). Yep, the New York-based designer has a makeup line sold exclusively at Birchbox, and it's damn good. The line includes your standard staples—eyeliners, a shadow palette, lip products—and Cynthia tells me each season she looks to her collections for inspiration for the newest essentials and they add new lip and eye colors each season.

She also describes the CR beauty girl as "sporty, pretty, sexy, with just the right amount of polish," and I wouldn't hate anyone describing me with those adjectives, tbh.

So why did I try Cynthia's version if I already thought that liquid liner wouldn't work for me? I'm up for a challenge. Nah, not really. I just really loved the cobalt color and thought it would look give me a '60s vibe and would make my eyes pop. How's that for honesty?

Before I even get into how it applies, know I've been wearing it for nine hours at this point and it has yet to smear, smudge, or drift to any other part of my face but my lids.

OK, so the product distributes through a super fine and thin brush tip and it dries incredibly fast, which scared me knowing my history of clumsiness with this kind of product. But because the brush isn't too, too long, you still have control over the lines you make. It glided seamlessly over my lids when I applied in short, soft strokes, giving me the most precise B-R-I-G-H-T blue line along my upper lashes.

For the record, it did make my eyes pop, but I think opening up my eyes to a whole new world of eye pencils is perhaps even more of a win.