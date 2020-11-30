The Drugstore Skincare Brand That Blake Lively Swears By Is as Little as $7 Right Now

A common misconception is that high-quality skincare has to be expensive. One of the best counter-examples is CeraVe, a drugstore beauty brand that’s loved by dermatologists, beauty editors, and TikTok stars alike. CeraVe’s products retail for between $5 and $25 on average, and even celebrities who have the pick of the lot when it comes to skincare swear by CeraVe’s budget-friendly finds. Blake Lively’s go-to sunscreen is from CeraVe, while Olivia Wilde uses a CeraVe moisturizer to maintain her dewy complexion.
As part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 sale, CeraVe products are even cheaper than usual, with prices starting at just $7. Plenty of CeraVe’s most popular items are discounted, like the Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum that reviewers call a “life-saver” and the skin renewing night cream that’s an Amazon best-seller in its category. You can click over to CeraVe’s Amazon storefront to comb through all its sales on serums, moisturizers, cleansers, and more.
The most exciting markdown is on Blake Lively’s CeraVe sunscreen, which is $14 at the moment. This mineral sunscreen is designed to go on sheer with a lightweight, non-greasy consistency that’s earned it over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Many dermatologists insist that daily SPF is the most important move you can make for your skin (even when there’s no sun outside), and considering how affordable this hydrating sunscreen is right now, there are no excuses.
In addition to their affordability, what makes CeraVe products stand out is that they’re developed by dermatologists to address many different skin concerns, including dryness, anti-aging, acne, eczema, and rosacea. Each CeraVe formula has three types of essential ceramides in it to help replenish dry, irritated skin. Plus, CeraVe has customized lines for healthy aging, acne, rough and bumpy skin, and first aid, among others. Whether you’re looking for an anti-acne facial cleanser or an eczema treatment body oil, CeraVe probably has you covered.
CeraVe skincare runs out of stock so quickly both online and in stores that it’s become a recurring joke on TikTok. Make sure to shop the best CeraVe Cyber Monday deals below before they’re sold out — again.
Shop now: $14 (originally $16); amazon.com
Shop now: $15 (originally $17); amazon.com
Shop now: $14 (originally $15); amazon.com
Shop now: $14 (originally $23); amazon.com
Shop now: $8 (originally $9); amazon.com
Shop now: $18 (originally $19); amazon.com
Shop now: $12 (originally $15); amazon.com