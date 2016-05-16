This Customizable Eyeshadow Packaging Will Speak to Your Inner '90s Kid

Remember in the '90s when everything came with stickers, so that you could make it as tacky and customizable as you so pleased? Well Jerrod Blandino, never one to miss out on a good thing, is bringing that back with a new limited edition palette from Too Faced. We've waxed poetic before about Jerrod's Instagram and all of the Too Faced sneak peeks he gives and we weren't kidding.

Have you ever wanted to design your own Too Faced shadow pallet?! Well baby now you can with this limited edition pallet chock full of super hot shadows and custom stickers to express your inner and outer artist! #fall #sneakypeek #toofaced #tftotallycute ❤️🐸🐶🐤🌸⭐️🍑🎀💎 A photo posted by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on May 13, 2016 at 5:43pm PDT

Jerrod shared a photo on his Instagram of a new limited edition Too Faced eyeshadow palette (doesn't it sometimes feel like everything good in life is limited edition?) It's a nine shade palette with three neutrals, three pastels and three dark colors, which is like maximum eyeshadow versatility. The palette will come with two sticker sheets for you to customize the packaging ( and your laptop/your life.) According to the hashtags it looks like the palette is looking at a fall release date! We simply cannot wait...