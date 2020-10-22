Shopping
Hundreds of Celeb-Approved Skincare Products Are Marked Down at This Secret Sale

Which ends soon.
By Eva Thomas
Oct 22, 2020 @ 6:30 pm
  • Weleda Skin Food Original
    $10
    ( $13 save 23%)
    SHOP IT
    credobeauty.com
  • Saint Jane Beauty Luxury beauty Serum
    $100
    ( $125 save 20%)
    SHOP IT
    credobeauty.com
  • Tower 28 Daily Rescue Facial Spray
    $22
    ( $28 save 21%)
    SHOP IT
    credobeauty.com
  • Mara Moringa Universal Face Oil
    $58
    ( $72 save 19%)
    SHOP IT
    credobeauty.com
  • Axiology Lip Crayon
    $22
    ( $28 save 21%)
    SHOP IT
    credobeauty.com
  • Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara
    $22
    ( $28 save 21%)
    SHOP IT
    credobeauty.com
  • Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Body Polish
    $29
    ( $36 save 19%)
    SHOP IT
    credobeauty.com
  • Moon Juice SuperHair Daily Hair Nutrition
    $48
    ( $60 save 20%)
    SHOP IT
    credobeauty.com

Whether you’re hoping to get some early holiday shopping done or simply want to stock up on your favorite beauty shelf staples, sales are the absolute best time to do both. It’s even better if said sale is under-the-radar — less competition to get the goods, after all. 

That’s why the not-much-talked about Credo Friends and Family sale is the place to be for the next three days. If you haven’t heard of Credo, the retailer exclusively stocks its shelves with nontoxic beauty and skincare brands, all of which make products that are free of ingredients Credo has on its Dirty List. During Credo’s once-a-year sale — which will go until Sunday, October 25 — you can get an extra 20 percent off practically every single beauty and skincare product at checkout, no code needed.

If you’re unfamiliar with Mara skincare, the Credo sale is the best time to familiarize yourself with the brand, as every product, including Mara’s celeb-loved Universal Face Oil, is 20 percent off, which is rare. Other products we’re stocking up on include Axiology’s highly pigmented vegan lip crayon that won’t budge under your mask (we’ve tried it, as has Alexa Chung); Tower 28’s SOS Rescue Spray that’s so popular, it once had a 10,000-person waitlist after selling out; the Westman Atelier Lip Suede that Reese Witherspoon, her mom, and her daughter all wear; and Hilary Duff-approved Tata Harper Aromatic Treatment.

Check out all the best skin, hair, and makeup deals hidden in Credo’s three-day beauty sale below. Word to the wise: This is a can’t-miss opportunity to stock up on gifts for yourself and your beauty-loving friends. 

Best Skincare Deals 

Best Makeup Deals 

Best Haircare Deals 

