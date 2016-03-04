3 Illuminating Sticks to Give You Cheekbones That Make J.Lo Jealous

By now we all realize and acknowledge that for me, some gleam on my cheekbones is a non-negotiable must. So, I'm always looking for new formulations to test and add to my collection. You can't have enough illuminating sticks, in my opinion. And the best part about my three new faves? Super-affordable.

Sonia Kashuk Chic Defining Lightening Stick

I honestly don't even know how to describe this highlighter, other than it is unlike anything I have ever used before. Technically it can be paired with a contouring stick, but I honestly prefer it on its own. At its most basic level, it's not so much a highlighter but a cream embellishment that slightly lightens the high points of your face, just like natural light reflections would. So basically, it's really amazing selfie lighting in a creamy, blend-able tube. I'm addicted.

($11; target.com)

Flower Beauty Glisten Up Highlighter Chubby in Honey Bronze

Unlike the aforementioned illuminator, this selection from one of my fave affordable brands, Flower, is healthy, sunkissed lighting in a tube. It's slightly bronze, and has the most finely milled sheen I've ever come across. If you swipe it across your cheekbones, you instantly have the look of someone who is healthy and refreshed. Perfect for when you're pretending you spent a long weekend in St. Bart's.

($11; walmart.com)

Sonia Kashuk Chic Luminosity Highlighter Stick in Persian Sunset

This select is the most shimmery of the lot, and it is bloomin' gorgeous. Not only does it impart the perfect rosy glow to your cheekbones, it's a true highlight and adds drama to any face you've chosen. As a bonus, it looks as lovely blended on your lids as it does adorning your cheeks.

($11; target.com)