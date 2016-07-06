Cream Blush That Will Give You the Sexiest Flush 

Courtesy

Could've fooled us. 

More
Roxanne Adamiyatt
Jul 06, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Listen, if you can get a glow by means of a little lovin', by all means... But did you know you can also get a sexy, healthy flush sans a crush or a jog on the treadmill with a little thing called cream blush? People will be jealous of your glow. While we're sure passing Leo DiCaprio (or, you know, insert hot celebrity here) on the street would inevitably result in a flush, beauty products are a bit more reliable than that dream situation. 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Kevyn Aucoin The Creamy Glow in Tresbelle 

True story: This was the very first cream blush that I ever owned, and it has a place in my heart forevermore. Seriously, nearly a decade after I first laid eyes on this gem, I still regularly use it. It blends into a second skin and gives you the slightest flush. Nothing too noticeable, but enough that you just look a little more... alive? You have to try it for yourself! 

$26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Stila Convertible Color in Lilium 

Oh, this formulation is so divine I can barely stand it. It's super sheer, but you can build it up to give as much of a flush as you need. Also, it makes for a really lovely sheen on the lid, if that's something your into, too. 

$25 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Revlon Cream Blush

This particular cream blush is magic. Why? Because it's so pigmented. That makes it amazing to blend out into a gorgeous flush worthy of, say, a blushing bride? Also, it makes a great base for a powder blusher to be layered on top. Remarkable. 

$11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Wander Beauty On-The-Glow Blush and Illuminator in Bare/Nude Glow 

Ah, my latest obsession. This particular beauty gives you the most natural "natural glow" I've ever seen. They nailed the subtle rosy-ness of a skin a flush. Honestly, it's magical, and I look for excuses to dab this on my cheeks, lips, and even my temples for the ever-so-slightest healthy color.

$42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Edward Bess All Over Seduction in Afterglow 

This product is a mic drop. It is literally everything it says in the name. Not only does it give your skin the most seductive finish that makes you wonder if it really just is incredible skin, but this shade, in particular, compliments most if not all skin tones. Sexy flush done right.

$38 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!