4 Eyeshadow Products That Are Basically Watercolor for Your Eyelids

If I’m being completely honest, the main reason I love cream-based or velvety eyeshadow is because I’m a disaster when it comes to blending out a smoky eye—or any kind of eye—and these smooth formulas tend to make eye makeup attainable. But apart from that, I like that they can give you a sheer, yet still pigmented wash of color over your lids, often in pastel or pretty pale shades. Think watercolors for your lids.

And because that sounds just plain lovely, I've outlined few formulas that will get you that day-dreamy, whimsical look in seconds.