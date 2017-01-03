Crayola Crayon-Inspired Lipstick Is Now a Thing 

If you’ve looked at a Clinique Chubby Stick and thought it looked almost identical to your favorite childhood coloring tool, we have a feeling you’ll be incredibly satisfied with Clinique’s latest product launch.

The beauty brand has teamed up with Crayola for a new, limited-edition line of Chubby Moisturizing Lip Colour Balms inspired after the names and colors of actual crayons—shades, we might add, that'll definitely get you feeling a little nostalgic.

The collaboration consists of 10 different sticks, including color-matched hues like Mauvelous, Razzmatazz, Mango Tango, and yes, even Tickle Me Pink. Not to get off topic, but wasn't a broken or lost Tickle Me Pink a tragedy back in the day? Salmon was close, but not quite right. Another one that has our eye? Pink Sherbert, which is a pale peachy color that will surely become a staple.

You can pick up each one individually at Clinique counters or online at 17 bucks a pop, a set of four minis for $25, or a set of eight just under $50.