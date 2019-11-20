I’ve Tried Dozens of Expensive Mascaras, but I Can’t Stop Using This $5 Drugstore Tube

Image zoom covergirl/Instagram

I love mascara almost as much as I love my husband. There, I said it. To be fair, though, I actually fell in love with both around the same time in high school. For as long as I can remember, I’ve rigorously coated my lashes with the deep black pigment until they were long and luscious, practically kissing the arches of my eyebrows. My long lashes are basically my personal brand now — and because of this, I’ve become very picky and choosy about which mascaras are worth the money.

Although I’ve fallen for a few overpriced tubes here and there, I stan a good drugstore mascara — the best isn’t always the most expensive, in my opinion, and my wallet definitely prefers it that way. In all my years of testing, I’ve found Covergirl’s LashBlast Volume Mascara to be one of the best drugstore mascaras on the market (for the way I like my eyelashes, anyway). The familiar bright orange tube is one that I routinely repurchase and can always count on to give me the full-blown lash lift of my dreams.

Its deeply pigmented, volume-boosting formula easily glides onto my lashes thanks to the unique wand that is unlike any other applicator I’ve ever used. It has dense, rubber-like bristles that evenly distribute the product on my lashes without making them clumpy. While its formula has all the typical bells and whistles of a good mascara — iron oxide for pigment and carnauba wax for consistency — it’s truly the wand that makes this mascara my favorite. In just a few shimmy-ing swipes, my lashes are instantly longer, fuller, and curled sky-high just the way I like them.

It’s so good, I’ve even used the wand to separate my lashes when testing another mascara that wasn’t living up to the hype. As it turns out, I’m not the only one who loves it — over 1,800 Amazon shoppers are in awe of its magical lash powers, too, and have given it a five-star rating.

“I've been using this product for years now and it is hands-down the best mascara that exists. It stays on all day and never needs to be reapplied. The brush is silicone/plastic/rubber (or something), which I think is what truly sets this apart. The mascara NEVER, and I mean NEVER, gets clumpy,” one reviewer wrote. “The brush separates my lashes and evenly coats each one to make them look FULL and long. I also use the waterproof one when needed — it never comes off when swimming and works just as well to coat each lash. Not sure I will ever switch to another brand!”

The best part is, you can get a tube of the Covergirl mascara for $5 on Amazon, or score it for a few cents cheaper if you subscribe to get it shipped directly to your door on a monthly basis (which, if you’re like me, is necessary every two months at the rate I apply it).

Here’s to thanking my teenage self for randomly picking up this little orange tube in high school — because for the price and the results, it’s definitely one mascara that will never leave my vanity.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $5; amazon.com