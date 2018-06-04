This $8 Lipstick Comes in Every Shade You Can Possibly Imagine

There are 92 days of summer, and CoverGirl has a lipstick for more than half of them.

The brand has just launched the Exhibitionist Lipstick ($8 each; Ulta.com), its most extensive range of lip colors yet. Available in 48 shades and three different finishes—including demi-matte, cream, and metallic—the impressive color range includes more traditional options like "Caramel Kiss," a peachy nude, and the on-trend "Steal," a sparkly lavender, plus every other shade imaginable.

What's even better than the lipstick's $8 price is how pigmented and creamy it is. A single swipe of "Spellbound," a cool fuschia with a blue undertone, fully covered my lips with rich color that wasn't drying. It also didn't budge when I tried to wipe it off, making it a solid option that won't melt off or bleed on days that are so hot, your upper lip sweats.

These lipsticks coincide with another inclusive product launch from the brand. Last week CoverGirl introduced its new TruBlend Matte Made Foundation, which comes in 40 shades. Both of these products are a part of the beauty company's new direction, meant to empower people to wear makeup however they want. The rebrand kicked off this past fall when CoverGirl announced its new diverse set of spokeswomen including Issa Rae and Maye Musk.

With so many color options to choose from, it's hard to pick just one. That's why I'm stashing a handful in my bag so that I have a shade ready for each one of my summer moods.