Aspiring Makeup Artist James Charles Is the Very First Male CoverGirl 

Beauty is for everyone, regardless of who you are or what you look like, and that's what makes it so incredible. So when we heard the latest news from COVERGIRL, we did a happy dance because they are living said maxim.

Lacey Terrell

You got it right. COVERGIRL just announced their very first male spokesmodel, and we couldn't be more psyched about it.

Meet James Charles, an unbelievably talented makeup artist and an Instagram superstar if we've ever seen one. Scroll through his feed and you'll see amazing transformations and downright awe-inspiring highlighter. Tell us your secrets, James. Please?

And the good news keeps on rolling in, folks. Not only does this new partnership kick off today, but later this month COVERGIRL is launching a campaign featuring James for a new universal mascara, So Lashy by blastPRO mascara, which is designed to work on all lash types.

We're also hearing that he will be sharing can't-miss beauty content, tips, tricks, and how-tos with all of us COVERGIRL fan girls, which is pretty incredible.

Bravo, COVERGIRL, for making beauty actually an equal opportunity.