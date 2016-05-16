Cover FX Has A New Way To Get You To Glow

Cover FX started a foundation revolution of sorts when they first debuted their Custom Cover Drops. The drops were a huge moment for makeup fans—you could use the drops in, like, nine million ways to get the type of coverage and finish you wanted. Mix them in with your moisturizer, wear them sheer for a more subtle tint, build them up for a full coverage foundation... The options were essentially limitless. Now Cover FX is jumping into the highlighter/bronzer game with a new line of drops, and needless to say, we are into it.

Lisa Eldridge took a break from making amazing beauty products as the Creative Director at Lancôme (that Juicy Shaker though!!!) to share a sneak peek of the CoverFX Custom Enhancer Drops on her Instagram. The drops are literally going to make #summerskin a BREEZE. They can be worn with makeup — as a bronzer or highlighter. Or wear them bare faced for that "au natural" summer glow. The Custom Enhancer Drops will come in six shades and launch at Sephora at the end of May. Get excited!