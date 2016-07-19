Air Horns* Cover FX Just Gave Us the Tools to Customize Our Glow Day-to-Day

Just a few weeks ago, myself and my editor, Victoria, were lamenting that one of our biggest gripes weekend to weekend is finding the right complexion product tone. As a result of our exposure in the sun—with SPF, of course—our foundation shades and the amount of radiance we need varies. What's a girl to do? Well, luckily for us, Cover FX anticipated this problem before we had even arrived at it. Talk about genius! Derek Selby, the Global Brand Ambassador for Cover FX, gave us the skinny:

What It's Called:

Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Forfeit those expensive matcha indulgences for a few weeks... or $42; sephora.com

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Will Make You Want to Match Your Lipstick to Your Mani

What Makes It Special:

"These come in a concentrated drop form, so you are in control of your glow. There are also shades that suit all skin-tones—we are never one shade fits all."

Who’s It For?

Anyone and everyone who wants to add a little glow to their skin.

When to Use It:

All the time! Use it in the morning, either mixed with your foundation or alone, to add a soft and subtle day-time glow. Touch up throughout the day or amp up the glow at night simply by applying it directly to the highpoints of your face and blending well.

What It Feels Like:

It goes on weightless and melts into the skin.

What It Smells Like:

"Nothing—we are always fragrance-free."

RELATED: Lottie Tomlinson Is Going to Help You Do Your Nails

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Since these are concentrated, a little goes a long way. These come in four illuminating and two matte bronzing shades. For the illuminators, one drop will give you a subtle, luminous finish. The more drops you use, the more intense the effect, so you can achieve anywhere between a sheer and a liquid metal finish. Same goes for the bronzing shades—the more drops you use, the more bronzed you will be!

What the Internet Is Saying: