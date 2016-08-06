The Internet is Obsessed With This $7 Face Powder

Sometimes you can do no wrong by sticking with a classic, and when it comes to translucent powder, the Internet agrees. While there’s a number of newer, fancier pots of loose powder out there, a quick Google search will lead you to Coty AirSpun Loose Translucent Powder ($7; walmart.com), and a number of beauty bloggers, Amazon reviews, and Reddit threads that make up its loyal following.

A loose, translucent power is arguably the unsung hero of all of our beauty routines. While the product goes on and sits unnoticed in our product stash, without it, makeup would up melting and sliding all over. Yeah, Coty’s package may look a bit modest, but unlike flashier pots on the market, it’s anything but a total Monet.

RELATED: Our 10 Favorite Matte Foundations at Every Price Point

Its powder particles are spun and swirled until they reach pillow-like softness so that when you pat it on it not only sets makeup, it smooths out and conceals any blemishes, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture. If this sounds like magic, consider the fact that the formula has remained unchanged since 1935 as the evidence. Even better, for less than $10 at drugstores, the price has also almost stayed the same too.