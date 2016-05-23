This Contour Involves a Plunger — and It's the Best Thing You’ll See Today

You may remember makeup artist Tim O from those incredibly fun snack-inspired makeup looks he created a few months ago (we’re talking Funyons and Takis – it was epic). Now, our favorite off-beat Instagrammer is giving us a contour video for the ages, and if you thought using a stiletto had reached the end of the trend, wait until you see what Tim has in store.

[RELATED: 4 Signs Your Contouring Routine Has Gone Too Far]

Clearly over the gimmick of using the most random of items to create the perfect contour, Tim uploaded what might be the funniest beauty video ever to Insta in which he not only uses a dirty boot for application, but also a toilet plunger and a Swiffer. Have we told you lately that we heart you, Tim? But perhaps our favorite “hack” of his involves using a shovel to create a cat eye.

[RELATED: Christina Milian’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Is a Makeup Contouring Pro]

He’s been pretty vocal on social media about knocking it off with the crazy contouring objects, but the video really drives the point home. Because in the end, all we truly do need is a brush and the product to create the right highlights and shadows.

We stand with you, Tim. But, if we’re being honest, the next time someone uses, say, a banana to contour we’re gonna click. Because we’re obsessed. It’s a problem, we know.