Get Ready for ColourPop’s Largest Eyeshadow Palette Yet

The more, the merrier. That’s our preferred mantra when it comes to beauty products, and it’s clear that ColourPop is in on you having plenty of choices, too. Tomorrow, the beauty brand will be launching it’s largest eyeshadow palette ever.

ColourPop has only ever launched palettes with four tins of shadow, but the Yes, Please! Palette will include a whopping 12 different shades. The limited-edition item (sorry, it’s not forever) will retail for $16, and will include red, coral, and neutral shades perfect for the warm-toned, bronzy looks that are trending hard right now in Hollywood and on the Internet.

VIDEO: Iconic Colors: MAC Lip Liners in Spice

Some of the hues include Full Zip, a matte warm ivory, Champs, a matte peachy nude, Note To Self, a warm caramel, and even French Kiss, a matte red-brown. GNO, a burnt orange, is also an InStyle favorite.

RELATED: Glow-Boosting Products If You're Not Into Unicorn Makeup

You can get your hands on it tomorrow at ColourPop.com.