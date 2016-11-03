ColourPop x Hello Kitty: The Products Every Die-Hard Fan Needs Now

They say true love never dies, which is why if you’re like us, you’re still just as obsessed with Hello Kitty as you were when you were in middle school. While our Hello Kitty–branded toaster ovens have long ago bit the dust, thanks to ColourPop’s new collaboration with everyone’s favorite cat, grown-up fanatics and beauty junkies can still embrace the bow-wearing gal in an age-appropriate way.

This makeup collection marks the first lifestyle collaboration for ColourPop. The beauty brand has quickly reached cult status because of its wide range of products that not only come in a whole kaleidoscope of colors, they’re all super affordable. In addition to blushes, lipsticks, glosses, and highlighters, the 23-piece collection also includes a face kit, an eyeshadow kit, and a super cute makeup bag to house all the goodies in. As for the shades: There’s a little something for everyone from a shimmery champagne shadow to a red matte lip gloss that’s the exact shade of our gal’s signature bow.

Keeping in line with ColourPop’s unbeatable price points, the products range from $5 for a lipstick to $42 for the face kit, which includes blush, highlighter, three eyeshadows, and two lip glosses. The collection launched at colourpop.com on Nov. 1—otherwise known as Hello Kitty’s birthday—so we suggest heading there now before it sells out. If you’re not sure what items you should get your paws on, we’ve rounded up our favorite picks from the collection.