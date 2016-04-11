7 Festival Beauty Trends You'll Probably See at Coachella This Year

Splash News
Lyndsay Green
Apr 11, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

In just a few short weeks, the highlight of music festival season will commence with weekend one of Coachella. Thousands will flock to Indio, California with their flower crowns in tow and temporary (or permanent!) tats in plain sight. Here, a few other beauty trends you'll likely catch as you traipse through the valley—courtesy of our favorite cool-girls with Coachella-worthy style.

RELATED: We Found a Face Sunscreen You'll Actually Want to Wear

1 of 7 Instagram/@ritaora

Bold Braids

Though you'll likely see a sea of braids in the crowd, few badass Coachella-goers will turn heads with colorful plaits like Rita Ora's yellow cornrows. 

Advertisement
2 of 7 Instagram/@saintrecords

Glitter 

There's no more appropriate time to try a bold beauty move than at Coachella. So shine bright with a dusting of glitter on your skin, lips, or lids like style-setter Solange Knowles

3 of 7 Instagram/@vanessahudgens

Curls 

With temperatures climbing up into the 90s during the festival, take a cue from Vanessa Hudgens and opt to rock your natural curls or waves instead of going for a sleek blowout before hitting the desert. 

Advertisement
4 of 7 Instagram/@iamhalsey

Dark Lips

Although festival season falls in the spring—peak time for wearing bright pinks and pretty glosses—edgy gals like Halsey have other plans, rocking dark, matte shades year-round. But don't expect to see wine and berry hues. We're talking dark green, blue, and gray shades like the singer's own MAC Lipstick/Halsey lipstick ($17; maccosmetics.com), pictured above. 

Advertisement
5 of 7 Instagram/@cleowade

Ombré Hair

At Coachella, ombré hair is the new brunette. While color chameleons show off more playful hues like oil slick and denim hair colors, others, like artist Cleo Wade, will adhere to the unofficial shade of the festival.  

Advertisement
6 of 7 Instagram/@kyliejenner

Metallic Nails 

For the past few years, temporary jewelry tattoos have been almost as essential as the entry wristband for festival guests. This year, glitzy tats will be replaced by a new wave of metallic polishes in silver, gold, and bronze, like the shimmering shade from Kylie Jenner's Sinful Colors collection, pictured above. 

Advertisement
7 of 7 Instagram/@amandlastenberg

Blue Shadow 

If there's one trend that will stand the test of time at Coachella, it's face painting. While some will opt for graphic dots and intricate masks, others will trace their lids with electric blue shadow to create cool cat-eyes like Amandla Stenberg's.  

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!