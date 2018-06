Thanks to the 2016 CMT Music Awards, you can go to bed on this fine Wednesday evening knowing that you have endless beauty inspo for literally whatever tomorrow holds for you. From Leona Lewis's low chignon, enviable eyebrows, and glowy highlighter to Cassadee Pope's cascading waves and fluttery lashes, we rounded up the hair and makeup moments you have to see. You know, the ones you will definitely be copying in the near future—or like RN—and the looks that got us talking.

A few highlights? Before he stars hit the stage, we got to see Kelsea Ballerini walk down the carpet with a blowout that one can really only imagine in their dreams — it was that good.

We also have to give it to Carrie Underwood for keeping us at the edge of our seats for her appearance on the carpet and pulling off one of the best all-time best bubblegum pink lip looks we literally have ever seen.

But that's not nearly it! Click through for even more celebrity beauty spottings.