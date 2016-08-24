Clinique's New Matte Lipstick Has a Built-In Primer—and It's Everything You've Ever Wanted

We’ve all heard it. Matte lipsticks don’t have the best reputation when it comes to maintaining moisture and preventing those gross flakes of product pigment falling into your coffee, or just off your face. Well, reputations aren’t always accurate or based in reality for starters, considering there’s a bunch of brands with products on the market that give you that chic finish without chapped lips.

And Clinique? They’re making sure you get to experience the beauty of a comfortable, light, smooth matte lipstick (AKA, no dry lips) with their brand new product. Meet Clinique Pop Matte Liquid Lip Color + Primer ($19; nordstrom.com).

As you can assume from the name, it’s a liquid lipstick formula that dries matte, but it is infused with a primer, which helps your lips feel fully moisturized for hours thanks to a series of ingredients like avocado oil and vitamin E.

I’m telling you, after applying it and blotting my lips together, I immediately said, “Oooooooh!” It felt smooth, weightless, and just plain delightful. No roughness, flaking, creases, or outlined wrinkles.

I’m also smitten with the Clinique Pop Matte Matte Lip Colour + Primer ($19; sephora.com), which is a traditional matte lipstick bullet with the same classic lipstick feeling, but even more of a lasting look. So if you’re one of those girls who drinks multiple cups of coffee each day (me, today, yesterday, and probs the day before,) then it’s worth a try.

Personally, I'm partial to the deep reds, but there's also a bright pink out there that's calling my name.