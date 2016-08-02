Let Us Introduce You to The Prettiest Highlighter Ever

This is one instance where we fully support judging a book by its cover or rather, a beauty product by its packaging. While we’ve never met a highlighter we didn’t like, there’s only a few that graduate from initial infatuation into full-blown love. Upon first glance, Clé de Peau Beauté’s Luminizing Face Enhancer ($95; cledepeaubeaute.com) looks like the light-reflecting crystal makeup and toiletry holders that sat on your grandma’s vanity that you were never allowed to touch—ever, meets the inside of a clear diamond. Consider it Mugler’s Angel Fragrance’s cool, but still fancy younger sister.

Inside, the powder rivals the compact’s sliced geometric details, and the multicolored pieces that make up the each of the six available shades are given a time to shine. When it comes to actually putting the highlighter on, a little goes a long way. As the final step in applying your makeup, a few taps into the pressed powder with its flat brush followed by a light dusting across the cheek bones, is just enough to give a complexion a 10 carat glow.

Now go forth, and shine bright like a diamond.