Another Week, Another Great Look from #TeamAguilera on The Voice

Yep, you read the headline. The singer, unsurprisingly, looked super sexy in a tuxedo dress and thigh high boots on The Voice this week, but naturally, it was her hair and makeup that grabbed our attention.

And luckily, her glam squad broke down the entire look on her website.

The textured high ponytail that hairstylist Giannandrea Marongiu created is such a classic updo and looks so chic. It perfectly complements her sleek outfit. The singer's makeup artist, Etienne Ortega, went for a dark smoky eye with a pop of metallic silver and a rosy-nude lip.

NBC/Getty Images

Leave it to Xtina to serve up some major beauty inspo.