You're Going to Want to Wear Christina Aguilera's Green Eyeshadow Like RN

If you watched last night's episode of The Voice, you must have noticed Christina Aguilera's striking makeup — a peachy lip and an emerald-colored smoky eye that's just out-of-this-world beautiful. Well, we didn't just notice it, we have been obsessing over it all day.

Finally, with some help from Aguilera's makeup artist Etienne Ortega, we know all the details about it.

Ortega took to Instagram to break down the singer's beauty look product by product. The eyeshadow in question is Stila Cosmetics' Magnificent Metals in Emerald — a high-metallic cream eyeshadow with a foil finish. Check it out on Christina:

