Daily Beauty Buzz: Chrissy Teigen’s Vampy Lipstick

We don’t know if Chrissy Teigen digs a PSL as much as you do, but we can tell you she approves of your favorite fall lipstick shade. Trading in her nudes and blush pinks, Teigen instead went for a deep vampy red in a matte finish for the 5th Annual Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday.

While the lipstick was clearly the focal point, Teigen didn’t ditch her signature glow (the woman has her own BECCA highlighter palette!) or on-point, fluttery lashes. She finished off her look with groomed brows, lengthened eyelashes, and a subtly dewy complexion.

Teigen also gave the dark red some playtime while in Venice—complete with a gold headband, she looked like she just stepped out of a Dolce & Gabbana ad.

But your favorite Tweeter wasn’t the only celebrity who was ready for a end-of-season beauty switch over the weekend. Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima wore a strikingly similar lipstick hue to Beautycon, too.

We're not sure of the exact lipstick responsible for Teigen's pout, but Revlon's Super Lusturous Lipstick in Black Cherry ($5; target.com) should get you close.