OK, Chrissy Teigen's Glowy Makeup Proves She Is Most Definitely a Goddess

Chrissy Teigen epitomizes all that's good in the world. Not only is she hilarious and witty, but she's also been so real about her post-baby body and a role model of body positivity, plus her cookbook finally convinced us to ditch Seamless (or at least to not use it on the daily). Although Lip Sync Battle isn't back yet, Chrissy and her glam squad have still been giving us life on the daily via Instagram—like yesterday when makeup artist Mary Phillips shared an amazing selfie of Chrissy. But then again, isn't every selfie of Chrissy pretty bada**?

OhhhhEmmmGeeee @chrissyteigen! 🙌🏻🕊 @jenatkinhair #makeupbymaryphillips A photo posted by Mary Phillips (@1maryphillips) on Aug 16, 2016 at 4:54pm PDT

We can't forget to give a shout out to Jen Atkin, who is responsible for Chrissy's amazing hair in this shot. The styling and length accentuate Chrissy's already sculpted cheekbones, so who even needs contouring?!

The look is super demure, radiant, and neutral, really capitalizing on those warm hues that make Chrissy look like a sun-kissed goddess (which she might actually be, tbh).

It's not quite a no-makeup makeup look, but all of our highlighting dreams come to life. So shimmer and glow and everything nice.