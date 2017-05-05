Chrissy Teigen’s BECCA Glow Face Palette Is Here

Chrissy Teigen wants you to get your glow on. Less than one month after announcing her collaboration with BECCA Cosmetics, the celebrity’s much-anticipated face palette is finally here, and it’s filled with everything you need to snag Teigen-level radiance.

The BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette consists of two highlighter hues, one blush pigment, and a bronzer skew. But the most exciting thing about this curation is that every product (except Teigen's beloved Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Rose Gold) is brand new.

The Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Beach Nectar is a warm gold-infused apricot highlighter, while the Sunlit Bronzer in Malibu Soleil is a warm amber hue. Finally, the Luminous Blush in Hibiscus Bloom is a golden pink coral that you'll be happy to swap your millennial pink for this summer.

The palette is limited-edition, so you'll want to add it to your shopping cart fast. It launches today on the Sephora Mobile App for $46, and on BECCACosmetics.com on Monday, May 8th.